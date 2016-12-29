SUKKUR: The Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, Syed Khursheed Shah, talking to the media here on Wednesday, said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari would be the leader of the opposition while he would work with him as his adviser.

He said that Bilawal would launch his campaign against Nawaz Sharif government from January. Khursheed Shah said that the PPP had a very long history of running political movements. He said that Bakhtawar and Aseefa would also contest the general election. Khursheed Shah said that the prime minister had lost the confidence of his own cabinet members. He said that the prime minister was scared of the interior minister and could not act against him.

