Ministry secretary says portion of funds was also given to ISI

ISLAMABAD: The implementation and monitoring committee of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday expressed its serious annoyance over not presenting the report on spending about Rs180 million allocated in advance for the rehabilitation of affected people of Line of Control in 1998 but despite passing of 18-years no record of payment was made on the purpose for which these were allocated.

In the meeting of the implementation and monitoring committee, which was held with the chair of its Chairman Rana Muhammad Afzaal, it was revealed that funds of about Rs180 million were released in advance for the rehabilitation of the affected of Line of Control in 1998 in different private institutions, hotel and clubs but instead of passing of 18-years, so far no record of payment was yet produced.

Even Secretary Ministry of Kashmir Affairs and Baltistan took stance that out of total amount, a portion of funds was also given to ISI. But member of the committee Mian Abdul Manan remarked that according to record the chief secretary made payments to Islamabad Club from these funds. However, the committee inquired about the status of inquiry which was ordered four years back and why the action was not taken yet. ‘What kind of Rehabilitation made in Islamabad Club and it should also be told whether the payment to Ayan Ali was not made from these funds,” he remarked.

The committee directed the audit department to hold verification of the payments which were yet not audited. The implementation and monitoring committee of the Public Accounts Committee also directed the recovery of embezzlements and irregularities of the past on the current market rate.

It was told to the committee that Punjab government has purchased 76 kanal lands Poonch House from the AJK government. The committee directed the Punjab government either to vacate the Poonch House or recover the amount according to current market rate.

