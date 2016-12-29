Islamabad: Minister of State for Professional Education and Professional Training Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman on Wednesday said there would be zero tolerance towards land encroachment at the Quaid-i-Azam University.

Addressing the launching ceremony of the research report ‘Understanding Marginalized Communities in Different Cultural Contexts’ conducted by Department of Anthropology, QAU, with the support of Oxfam, the minister said, steps have already been taken to resolve the land issue of Quaid-i-Azam University and in future there will be noticeable improvement. He lauded Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU) being ranked as top 4th University in the South Asia.

The minister was briefed about the research conducted about the marginalised communities and he reiterated that government is taking serious measures and providing legal safeguards to protect the transgender, forced marriages and child abuse.

While addressing the ceremony the QAU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Javed Ashraf thanked government for taking up QAU land’s issue. The Quaid-i-Azam University and Oxfam Novib have just concluded 4.9 million rupees project titled 'Understanding Marginalised Communities in Different cultural contexts: A study of 8 districts of Pakistan'. This project provided eight M.Sc and M.Phil students with financial support for their thesis work and also allocates 2.1 million rupees for upgrading the Anthropology department.

The major finding of the research project is that cultural stigmas attached to sexual minorities are substantially reduced when education level of the stigmatised improves, though the general level of awareness is also important.

The project in charge was Dr. Waheed Iqbal Chaudhry and other faculty who participated included Waqas Salerm, Aneela Sultana, Ilyas Bhatti, Anwar Moihuddin, Rao Nadeem Alam, and Ikram Badshah. The students whose research was supported include Munib, Ramesh, Aqib, Kinza, Bushra, Naveed, and Yasir.

