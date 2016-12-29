Shahbaz meets Mian Hanif Abbasi

Says PML-N policies speeded up process of progress in country

LAHORE: Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is committed to servicing the people and raising the living standard of the common man.

He said sincere efforts were being made for the purpose under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. He said that much improvement had be made in several sectors during the last three and a half years. He said the economy of the country had strengthened and a favourable atmosphere had been created for investment. He said that due to economic policies of PML-N government, the process of progress had accelerated in the country.

According to a handout, Shahbaz Sharif, talking to PML-N leader and former MNA Mian Hanif Abbasi, said that the sit-in group tried to create hurdles in the process of national development but the people foiled its designs and it faced failure at every front. He said that those involved in politics of anarchy had become isolated. He said that lakhs of people were benefitting from Lahore and Pakistan Metro Bus Service. He said metro bus service would soon start in Multan for the benefit of the people of south Punjab.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was making speedy progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the journey of national development and prosperity would be completed successfully.

