‘LGs in Punjab to get additional funds on good performance’

LAHORE: Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif chaired a meeting on Wednesday which reviewed recommendations with regard to distribution of resources among the local governments.

According to a handout, he said that besides financial autonomy for timely and transparent utilisation of resources for public welfare, the capacity-building of local government institutions was also necessary.

He said that additional funds would be given to the local governments showing good performance in education, health, public health and other sectors for their encouragement.

The chief minister said the development of south Punjab and backward districts was among the priorities of the government. He directed that that backward districts especially of south Punjab should be given preference in the distribution of funds.

