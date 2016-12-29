Islamabad: The Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq confirmed Wednesday, the non-existence of any link of polio vaccination with deaths of children in Fata.

“According to investigations available till date, including findings of forensic analysis, there was no reason to link deaths of children reported in Fata to polio vaccination. No evidence of any link to vaccination has been found after analysis of blood samples of children who were admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex,” Ayesha said in a statement sharing details of the findings. The report was issued by the Department of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology, Khyber-Pukhtunkhwa Medical College, Peshawar, on December 27.

“Although there is neither any scientific basis nor any history of an incident in Pakistan or globally linking polio vaccination to the death of any child, forensic investigation was ordered to allay concerns expressed by some based on incorrect information,” Ayesha stated. Factually, a total of more than 10 billion doses of Oral Polio Vaccine have been administered to over 2.5 billion children across the world without a single such incident, she reiterated.

The unfortunate minors who reported to have died on December 21 had other medical issues, but without waiting for report of formal investigations, a few local newspapers started linking it with vaccination. The children admitted to Hayatabad Medical Complex were discharged the very next day and at least half of them were asymptomatic and just brought because of fear created by rumours. All such children are now in their respective homes in healthy condition.

Polio vaccines are the safest vaccines used all over the world to eradicate polio. Because of the oral polio vaccine, 15 million people are walking today who would otherwise have been paralysed, Ayesha said. She further added that approximately 37 million children are administered anti-polio drops during a single national campaign in Pakistan and there has never been a link of any illness or death because of the vaccine.

“I want to assure parents that polio vaccine is a WHO certified vaccine which has been and is used all over the world to eradicate polio. It is necessary to give two drops of the OPV to every child under 5 years of age in every campaign. This is the only way we can eradicate polio from Pakistan and the world so that no child has to suffer the scourge of disability because of



a vaccine preventable virus,” Ayesha said. Ayesha reiterated that while being so close to virus interruption, “it is in our national interest to create an environment that encourages vaccination. The vaccine continues to protect children from lifelong disability and is also a mandatory requirement for travel outside Pakistan for every person including those performing Haj or Umra.”

0



0







â€˜Child deaths in Fata not linked to polio vaccinationâ€™ was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175271-Child-deaths-in-Fata-not-linked-to-polio-vaccination/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "â€˜Child deaths in Fata not linked to polio vaccinationâ€™" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175271-Child-deaths-in-Fata-not-linked-to-polio-vaccination.