ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior and Narcotics Control Wednesday passed the Illegal Dispossession (Amendment) Bill 2016 under which land grabbers would face imprisonment up to three years or fine or both.

Under a section of the bill, whoever forcibly and wrongfully dispossesses any owner or occupier of any property and his act does not fall within sub-section (1) shall be punished with imprisonment which may extend to three years or with fine or with both in addition to any other punishment to which he may be liable under any other law for the time being in force.

The person dispossessed shall also be compensated in accordance with provisions of Section 544-A of the Code. The committee meeting chaired by Rana Shamim Ahmad Khan also constituted a sub-committee under the chair of Syed Javed Ali Shah to consider all private member bills pending before the main body which would submit its report within 30 days.

Earlier, the committee offered ‘Fateha’ for veteran politician Jahangir Badr and late senator Haji Adeel besides other innocent people died in different incidents across the country. The committee confirmed the minutes of its previous meeting held on October 27 with majority while its member Salman Khan Baloch submitted a dissenting note in this regard. The committee also discussed matters pertaining to approval of arms licences to MNAs and the general public. The interior secretary apprised the body that recommendations were being prepared in this regard which would be finalised by end of January 2017.

