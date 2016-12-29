NEW DELHI: India plans to build the world’s tallest statue, twice the height of the Statue of Liberty, honoring a 17th-century Hindu warrior king. King Shivaji fought India's Muslim Mughal empire in the 17th century and carved out a kingdom in the Maharashtra region near modern-day Mumbai.

Some Hindus credit him with establishing the “ideal Hindu kingdom,” one that revived many ancient traditions. He is particularly popular among the Hindu nationalists dominating India's politics at the moment.

But the 630-foot statue, to be built on reclaimed land in the Arabian Sea off Mumbai, has prompted many Indians to reach for their calculators. They say the statue’s whopping budget of more than $525 million could be used for better things.

