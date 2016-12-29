Results of final trial published in ‘The Lancet’

Islamabad: An experimental vaccine received by 5,837 people in Guinea has been found to be highly protective against the deadly Ebola virus, results published on Wednesday in The Lancet reveal.

The vaccine, called rVSV-ZEBOV, was studied in a trial involving 11,841 people in Guinea during 2015. Among the 5,837 people who received the vaccine, no Ebola cases were recorded 10 days or more after vaccination. In comparison, there were 23 cases 10 days or more after vaccination among those who did not receive the vaccine, informs a press release issued by the Geneva-based World Health Organisation (WHO), which led the trial, together with Guinea’s Ministry of Health, Medecins sans Frontieres, the Norwegian Institute of Public Health, and several other international partners.

The vaccine is the first to prevent infection from one of the most lethal known pathogens, and the findings add weight to early trial results published last year, states the press release.

“While these compelling results come too late for those who lost their lives during West Africa’s Ebola epidemic, they show that when the next Ebola outbreak hits, we will not be defenceless,” said Dr. Marie-Paule Kieny, WHO’s assistant director-general for health systems and innovation, and the study’s lead author.

Since Ebola virus was first identified in 1976, sporadic outbreaks have been reported in Africa. But the 2013-2016 West African Ebola outbreak, which resulted in more than 11,300 deaths, highlighted the need for a vaccine.

To assess safety, people who received the vaccine were observed for 30 minutes after vaccination, and at repeated home visits up to 12 weeks later. Approximately half reported mild symptoms soon after vaccination, including headache, fatigue and muscle pain but recovered within days without long-term effects. Two serious adverse events were judged to be related to vaccination (a febrile reaction and one anaphylaxis) and one was judged to be possibly related (influenza-like illness). All three recovered without any long-term effects, the study informs. Additional studies are ongoing to provide more data on the safety of the vaccine in children and other vulnerable populations such as people with HIV.

