Opposition parties urged to join hands

LAHORE: Central Shoora of Jamaat-i-Islami in a unanimous resolution desired that a larger bench of the Supreme Court should carry the Panama Leaks case against the prime minister and his family to its logical end, but if the court felt the need for setting up an inquiry commission, orders in this regard should also issued without further delay.

The Shoora demanded the prime minister stop discharging his official duties so that the dictates of justice were fulfilled. It demanded new law providing for setting up of a commission for an inquiry and trial as already passed by the Senate also be passed by the National Assembly in the light of the directives of the Supreme Court.

The Shoora demanded an immediate withdrawal of the Sindh Assembly law restricting change of religion for being repugnant to the Shariah and a violation of the Constitution and basic human rights.

The Shoora condemned renaming of the Physics Department of the Quaid-e-Azam University, Islamabad. It called for immediate withdrawal of the bill concerning women rights adopted by the Punjab Assembly for being un-Islamic and an attempt to demolish the Islamic family system. It demanded a comprehensive plan be prepared for women and child welfare in the light of the teachings of the Quran and the Sunnah. It stressed that the cases of rape and molestation of women and children should be tried by the anti-terrorism courts.

JI secretary general Liaqat Baloch stressed the opposition parties to join hands to increase pressure for Panama Leaks inquiry and accountability of the corrupt.

The JI leader was talking to the newsmen at the residence of veteran journalist Anwar Kidwai where he had gone to express his condolences with the bereaved family. Commenting on Asif Ali Zardari’s statement, Baloch said the former president and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had given priority to reveal political ambitions on the death anniversary of Benazir Bhutto to the revival of the PPP.

Liaqat Baloch said the opposition was divided and it had already wasted much time in arriving at a joint line of action. He said the split in the opposition was a blessing for the ruling party and the opposition would have to unite for achieving national objectives.

Earlier, Baloch and other leaders of Milli Yakjehti Council (MYC), Allama Sajid Ali Naqvi and Allama Saqib Akbar expressed deep grief over the demise of the sister of MYC president Abul Khair Zubair.

