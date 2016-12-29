Grand Hyatt hotel case

ISLAMABAD: Justice Athar Minallah of the Islamabad High Court (IHC), hearing a petition of BNP group against cancelation of its 99-year lease by Capital Development Authority (CDA), has directed chairman of the civic body to submit an affidavit regarding enforcement of applicable rules for commercial buildings.

BNP Private Ltd, previously an allottee of the 13.45 acre land at Constitution Avenue, has challenged its lease cancellation notification issued by the CDA on July 29, 2016. The company was building a five-star hotel – Grand Hyatt – and high rise serviced apartments at the said plot.

CDA in July this year cancelled the lease that BNP challenged before the court on August 10. The petitioner company claimed that it did not violate any law but it was inefficiency of the CDA officials instead that caused the petitioner huge financial losses.

CDA had cancelled lease of the land citing reasons that the allottee grossly committed irregularities violating original building plan at the site.

Today’s hearing IHC bench inquired legal counsel for CDA that whether construction rules were enforced on other buildings as well or the petitioner BNP has been singled out for violation of rules. CDA counsel told the court that the construction company has been given maximum undue favors and unprecedented relaxation of rules.

IHC bench then observed that the civic body allowed the builders to construct the towers and when the third party interest (buyers of apartments) has been involved, it cancelled the lease of land.

CDA counsel than responded that the civic body has been complying with the rules quite strictly. IHC bench however directed chairman CDA to submit an affidavit regarding the observance of rules for other buildings.

Legal counsel for the petitioner, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, told the court that the authority has not been accepting their installment cheque worth 200 million rupees. CDA counsel replied that since the lease has been cancelled, therefore, the authority could not accept the cheque. IHC bench however directed CDA to accept the cheque but do not present it to the bank till final adjudication of the matter. The hearing was then adjourned till December 30.

0



0







Court seeks affidavit from CDA on following building rules was posted in National of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175264-Court-seeks-affidavit-from-CDA-on-following-building-rules/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Court seeks affidavit from CDA on following building rules" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175264-Court-seeks-affidavit-from-CDA-on-following-building-rules.