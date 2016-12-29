Donald Trump’s win in the US presidential elections, Britain’s Brexit vote, Russia’s successes in Syria, Chinese actions in South China Sea and North Korea’s testing of H-bomb parts — in the uncertainty that 2016’s most dramatic moments unleashed on the world, Indian foreign policy took a decided step away from multilateral platforms to focus on bilateral relations to shore up its place in the world.

From the United Nations (UN), to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG) to BRICS, SAARC, SCO and others, the Modi government seemed to make limited headway. This has led officials to argue that it was India’s bilateral engagements that were propelling it forward, as with the US, West Asia, or Japan; or holding it back, as with China and Pakistan.

“Global blocs and alliances are less relevant today and the world is moving towards a loosely arranged order,” said Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar in an address to the press this year, shortly before India announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to drop out of attending the Non-Aligned Summit in Venezuela.

The decision was significant: except for one occasion in 1979, an Indian Prime Minister has always attended the NAM summit which it helped found.

The decision seemed not just bound by the decision to move away from the bloc, that has been seen as less relevant in the post-Cold War era, but also not to upset India’s partnership with the Obama administration that was at odds with Venezuelan President Maduro. At the previous summit in Teheran in 2012, the UPA government had chosen to ignore pressure from the US to give NAM a miss.

