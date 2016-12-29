Call me a heretic – there’s more to life than Brexit

By James Kirkup

One of the lesser pleasures of Christmas was not having to talk or think much about Brexit.

Many people, I suspect, find the way Brexit dominates national debate a bit trying: are they still going on about that? Haven’t they sorted it out yet?

However you voted in the referendum, best accept two facts. First, we are going to leave, and second, it’s going to involve a little more time and a lot more talking than many people would like. If you thought 2016 was all about Brexit, you ain’t seen nothing yet. Sorry.

Still, the people who’d like to talk about something else are on to something. Until June 24 2016, political convention said that voters didn’t care very much about Europe. Yes, they had a view, and that view tended to be negative. But they didn’t consider it as important as the economy, health, education and immigration.

Since the referendum, with politicians and pundits rushing to ditch anything that smells of outmoded thinking, a new consensus has emerged – that Brexit is not just the most important issue facing the Government, but the one that matters most to most voters.

All consensuses should be challenged. So here’s a holiday heresy: there’s more to life than Brexit. Some things the Government does matter at least as much as getting our EU exit right.

High on that list are education and health. Long term, a good Brexit or bad Brexit will make a big difference to Britain’s wealth and status, but for now, the most tangible effect of British politics probably comes in the school your children or grandchildren attend and the quality of care you get when you fall ill.

The most optimistic Brexiteers will argue that leaving the EU will dramatically improve both services by reducing the number of EU citizens in the UK and thus the pressure on them. But the people who oversee those services know such pressures are marginal at best. The problems we have with the way we educate our children and treat our sick and elderly won’t be solved by tougher immigration rules.

In the NHS, the picture is bleak. Whitehall officials speak in unusually grim terms about this winter. Hospitals are desperate to stop people entering (“triage teams” block the doors of A&E for non-urgent cases) and desperate to push people out of beds and back into their own homes, but can’t when those people can’t cope at home. A service used to running hot is unnervingly close to melting point.

In his heart, Jeremy Hunt knows the NHS model isn’t working, but he also knows that no health secretary alone can change it . It would take a prime minister in good standing, leading a concerted charge into the guns of public veneration for the NHS to get Britain to the point where we could sensibly discuss health reform.

Absent of such support, Hunt silences himself on the fundamental questions about the NHS and focuses on the things he can do. Like a mechanic trying to coax a few more years out of a car with 100,000 miles on the clock, he’s trying to squeeze more efficiency out of an organisation not always culturally inclined to maximise productivity. After the bloody business of getting junior doctors to work more weekends, he must ask consultants to do the same.

Education also demands urgent attention, not least in the context of Brexit. If the UK economy is to be weaned off its addiction to cheap European labour and trade its way to glory, the indigenous workforce needs to be smarter and sharper and inclined to work even harder.

Despite some recent progress, England’s schools aren’t fit for top-flight competition: international league tables have their flaws, but figures suggesting English pupils do worse than those in Poland, Canada, Japan and even Belgium cannot be ignored.

Justine Greening secretly knows that new grammar schools alone will not fix Britain’s problems of low productivity and stalled social mobility. Indeed, whatever the merits of grammars (and some Tories remain deeply unconvinced), the fight to create what may end up being a very small number of selective schools risks absorbing time and political capital that might be spent on more useful educational improvements.

Yet she too knows that in government, direction must come from the top. In bureaucratic terms, No 10 is always a relatively small unit, a few dozen staff at most, and thus vulnerable to being overwhelmed, focusing on immediate needs and neglecting long-term ones.

