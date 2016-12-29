DUBAI: Iran has warned off foreign surveillance planes that have tried to approach its forces during air defence exercises on the Gulf coast, an Iranian military spokesman said on Wednesday.

“In the past three days, more than 12 warnings have been issued to aircraft from outside the region to refrain from approaching the airspace of the manoeuvre area,” said Brigadier-General Abbas Farajpour Alamdari, quoted by the official news agency IRNA.

The semi-official news agency Tasnim said the warnings were given to US Navy planes and drones that had approached the annual air drills.

There was no immediate US reaction to the report. Authorities have said that the recently delivered Russian S-300 surface-to-air defence system and locally made missiles, as well as radar and electronic warfare equipment, are among weapons tested in the war games stretching over three southern provinces.

0



0







Iran says it warns off foreign planes near war games was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175249-Iran-says-it-warns-off-foreign-planes-near-war-games/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Iran says it warns off foreign planes near war games" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175249-Iran-says-it-warns-off-foreign-planes-near-war-games.