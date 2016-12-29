MUMBAI: An increase in baby trafficking in India is reducing the number of children available for adoption and fuelling the lucrative trade as more couples wait to adopt, government officials said on Wednesday.

Government figures show currently 1,700 children are available for adoption in India, the world´s second most populous country with 1.25 billion people, while some 12,400 families want to adopt.

About 3,010 babies were adopted in 2015/16. Government officials overseeing adoptions said an increasingly long wait to adopt was closely linked to a rise in human trafficking in the country, with two baby selling rackets busted in India over the past two months.

“There are more such rackets of baby trafficking,” said Deepak Kumar, chief of the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), India´s main body to monitor and regulate adoptions.

“In India, we expect the pool of children available for adoption should outnumber the number of waitlisted parents, but there are touts and in some cases even agencies that sell children to childless couples.

“Under Indian laws children who have been surrendered by their birth parents or brought in by the police are declared legally free for adoption after various legal processes are completed.

This includes giving birth parents up to 60 days to reconsider their decision. To ensure transparency, the adoption process in India went online last year with waitlisted families and the children available for adoption featured on a website.

