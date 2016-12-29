TUNIS: At least five people were killed and more than 30 injured on Wednesday when a train slammed into a public bus near Tunis, the Tunisian interior ministry said.

The bus was torn in two when it was struck on the tracks around 7:00 am local time (0600 GMT) near Sidi Fathallah, about 10 kilometres south of the Tunisian capital.

The ministry said in a statement that five people were killed and another 34 taken to hospital, many with serious injuries.

Local radio station Mosaique FM reported at least 42 injured.

The bus belonged to the public transport service of the town of Nabeul, about 50 kilometres south of Tunis.

“An investigation has been opened to understand the circumstances... and to determine responsibility,” said Hassen Miaadi, the director of communications for the national railway company.

Authorities in Tunisia have called for greater caution on the roads following accidents including a collision between a bus and a lorry in August that killed 16 people and injured 85.

In a 2015 report from the World Health Organisation, Tunisia had the second worst traffic death rate per capita in North Africa behind war-torn Libya.

0



0







Five dead as train slams into bus near Tunis was posted in World of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175238-Five-dead-as-train-slams-into-bus-near-Tunis/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Five dead as train slams into bus near Tunis" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175238-Five-dead-as-train-slams-into-bus-near-Tunis.