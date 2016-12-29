‘Pakistan can pull off surprising results in Baku’

KARACHI: A senior official of the Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) on Wednesday said that Pakistan had a few talented athletes who could give surprising results in the Islamic Games, which will be held from May 12-22 in Azerbaijan capital Baku.

“Definitely, we have chances,” AFP secretary Mohammad Zafar told ‘The News’ from Lahore. “In javellin throw we can pull off surprise wins, both in male and female sections. In men’s relay and women’s hammer throw also, Pakistan is capable of performing well,” the official said.

However, he was quick to add that it would be the first time when the athletes would be appearing in the Islamic Games under their supervision.

“In the first edition of Islamic Games held in 2005 in Makkah, Pakistan was part of the athletics competitions but failed to click. In 2013 Pakistan could not feature because of the conflict among officials at home. Now for Baku we are working hard and hopefully the result will not be bad,” Zafar added.

As many as 36 athletes have been training at the Pakistan Sports Complex, Islamabad, since December 15 under the supervision of six coaches.

Among the athletes, 11 are female. Pakistan can send 30 athletes for the Islamic Games.

Zafar said the number of players to be sent had not been finalised.

“As per rules we can field 30 athletes but it will be decided by the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) keeping in view the funds available,” Zafar said.

The POA and the PSB are expected to discuss the issue in the next few days.

Pakistan may feature in around a dozen disciplines in the extravaganza.

Pakistan athletes are to appear in several international assignments in the first six months of 2017.

Before the Islamic Games, Pakistan will feature in the Asian Grand Prix in China in April.

After the Islamic Games, the athletes will move to India to participate in the Asian Championship to be held there in the first week of June.

In August Pakistan will field in the World Championships in London.

Al-Fajr International Athletics Championship will be held in Iran also in summer.

However, Zafar said that Pakistan had not yet received any invitation. “We have not yet got invitation. I hope we will be invited,” the official said.

The AFP is also expected to hold an international event in Islamabad in April. The federation has already submitted its proposal with the PSB and is waiting for the response. “We are still waiting for the PSB’s green signal. We are committed to hold an event in the timeframe of our National Championship,” Zafar said.

Pakistan will send javellin thrower and former World No 3 (in Under-20) Arshad Nadeem to Mauritius for training at the High Performance Centre (HPC) of IAAF, the international athletics governing body.

“We have sent a reminder to the organisers and are waiting for the response. We have been told that Nadeem’s documents for residence permit in Mauritius has been submitted and hopefully the player will be issued permit soon,” Zafar said.

Nadeem, who claimed bronze in the South Asian Games in India and Asian Junior Championship in Vietnam this year, has been awarded a scholarship by the IAAF. Nadeem could undergo training there till July 31. But the AFP president Maj Gen (retd) Akram Sahi told this correspondent a few days ago that the duration could be extended.

About hiring of a foreign coach, Zafar said that the AFP had discussed the issue with the PSB and a decision in this respect was to be taken by the Board.

