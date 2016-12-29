MOSCOW: Russia on Wednesday blasted the report reiterating claims there was no government involvement in massive sports doping.

Moscow slammed the article, with anti-doping agency RUSADA insisting that Antseliovich’s words were “distorted and taken out of context”.

The New York Times reporter took these words out of context, creating the impression that RUSADA’s leadership had admitted to an institutional system of a doping cover-up in Russia, the agency said in a statement.

“We want to underline that RUSADA does not and cannot have the authority to admit or deny such facts,” it said.

Russia has admitted that it had a problem with doping but insists that there is no proof there was a state-orchestrated programme to cheat, a dogged denial that critics say means Moscow will never tackle the issue.

The Kremlin repeated earlier rejections of allegations of state involvement in doping, while also casting doubt on the latest report in The New York Times.

“From the very beginning we have denied any involvement by the state or state institutions or services or agencies in the possible use of doping by sportsmen,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists.

