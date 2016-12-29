KARACHI: Bob Woolmer CA beat Customs CA by 90 runs in their match of the Under-15 Colour League Future Star Cricket Tournament.

Bob Woolmer CA’s Abdullah Ashfaq was declared man of the match for taking three wickets for five runs in four overs.

In another match, Moin Khan CA defeated Muhammad Hussain CA by seven wickets. Moin Khan CA’s Hamza Hasan was declared man of the match. He took four wickets for just six runs in two overs.

