India beat Pakistan in Asian Junior Throwball
December 29, 2016
KARACHI: Indian girls defeated their Pakistani counterparts in straight sets in Asian Junior Throwball Championship at Bidara Court, Selanyang Selangor, Malaysia.
According to the information made available here, India beat Pakistan by 2-0. However, the girls in green later defeated hosts Malaysia by 2-0. In the boys’ event, Pakistan defeated Indonesia by 2-0. In another match, Sri Lanka overpowered Malaysia by 2-0.