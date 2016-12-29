KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Club won the first edition of KCCA Zone VI Omar Associates Trophy Cricket Tournament when they beat Alamgir Gymkhana by six wickets in the summit clash here at Lawai Cricket Stadium in Naya Nazimabad.

Alamgir Gymkhana batted first and put on board 202-8 in 40 overs. Hassaan Khan batted well for the side, scoring 52 runs. Faraz Ahmed Khan captured three wickets for 34 runs. Danish Aziz picked two wickets.

Pakistan CC easily achieved the target for the loss of four wickets in 33.3 overs. Muhammad Waqas batted well for the side, scoring 87 runs. Danish Aziz contributed 47 runs.

