KARACHI: Islamabad United, the winners of the inaugural HBL PSL, on Wednesday announced the launch of their Empowerment Programme.

The launch was hosted at the Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS). The campaign is part of Islamabad United’s vision for change in Pakistan, and is part of Leonine Global Sports’ dedication to Corporate Social Responsibility.

The aim of the campaign is to use the platform that Islamabad United has to help bring about social change in the country.

Amna Naqvi, the owner of Islamabad United, outlined the aims that the franchise has with this programme, saying: “The programme that we will launch today is a programme to empower the women of Pakistan in particular. It is a chance to create that feeling of equality that our four women players would have had that night at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

“Of course this isn’t a female exclusive programme. The empowerment of women and the less fortunate, we believe, will also lead to the empowerment of the men of Pakistan. A society where half the workforce isn’t ostracised, a society where women are equal to men, a society where public spaces are the domains of all genders is an empowered society.”

