Cook century drives South Africa’s dominance

PORT ELIZABETH, SOuth Africa: Stephen Cook’s third Test hundred moved South Africa into a dominant position on a third day of rain delays and rapid scoring here on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka caused a brief flutter with four wickets for 56 runs, but that only came after South Africa had moved to 221 for 1. At stumps, South Africa were 351 for 5, their lead 432 with two days remaining.

For most of the day, the only force that seemed capable of halting South Africa’s march was the weather: bad light and rain halted play twice, either side of an early lunch break, for roughly an hour cumulatively. Then, belatedly, Sri Lanka’s bowlers began to find some success.

Nuwan Pradeep dismissed Amla with the last ball before tea, making him the 10,000th lbw victim in Test history. Dushmantha Chameera got Cook to nick behind in the sixth over after tea, before Dhananjaya de Silva, bowling his offbreaks from around the wicket to both right-and left-hand batsmen, began turning the ball appreciably. He got JP Duminy to edge him to slip, and then had Temba Bavuma caught at short leg — Bavuma walked off without protest reviewing after being given out, despite replays suggesting there was no bat onto pad.

Cook caught up when play resumed, with three fours in two overs — not all of them entirely controlled — when the seamers began bowling short. With singles now plentifully available against the deep-set fields, Cook’s strike rate climbed, and he reached fifty in style, punching Pradeep through the covers to bring up the landmark and slashing the next one backward of point for another four.

Philander and Kyle Abbott beat the edges of Chameera and Pradeep frequently, but Sri Lanka’s Nos 9 and 11 managed to stretch their total by 20 runs along the way.

Score Board

South Africa won toss

South Africa 1st innings 286 all-out (J Duminy 63; R Lakmal 5-63)

Sri Lanka 1st innings 205 all-out (D de Silva 43; V Philander 5-45)

South Africa 2nd innings

S C Cook c Chandimal b Chameera 117

D Elgar c Mathews b Lakmal 52

H M Amla lbw b Pradeep 48

J P Duminy c Mathews b de Silva 25

*F du Plessis not out 41

T Bavuma c Mendis b de Silva 8

†Q de Kock not out 42

Extras (b 5, lb 1, w 3, nb 9) 18

Total (5 wickets; 80 overs) 351

To bat: V D Philander, K J Abbott, K A Maharaj, K Rabada

Fall: 1-116, 2-221, 3-245, 4-267, 5-277

Bowling: Lakmal 15-2-57-1; Pradeep 14-0-65-1 (4nb, 1w); Mathews 4-0-10-0; Chameera 11-0-63-1 (1nb, 2w); Herath 23-1-76-0; de Silva 13-0-74-2

Umpires: Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Bruce Oxenford (Australia). TV umpire: Rod Tucker (Australia). Match referee: David Boon (Australia)

