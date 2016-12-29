ISLAMABAD: Selectors have shown interest in picking Kamran Akmal for the one-day team for the five-match series against Australia while team management’s support for Mohammad Rizwan stays intact.

‘The News’ has learnt from well-placed sources that following Kamran’s performance in Quaid-e-Azam Trophy and the ongoing departmental one-day tournament, the selection committee members are in favour of picking him.

The selection committee, it has been learnt, believes that Kamran’s form and style of play will help the team in one-dayers.

“We need an opener who can play attacking cricket. Apart from Sharjeel Khan, only Kamran falls in that category,” one of the selectors told ‘The News’.

“His form is brilliant these days. His inclusion would be of great help to Pakistan. It is expected that these matches would be high scoring one and as such Pakistan need attacking batsmen to give Australia a befitting reply,” he added.

“Kamran is one batsman who can play on the up and have got all the qualities of taking the battle back to bowlers,” the selector said.

But the team management seems more inclined towards retaining Rizwan in the team.

The selection committee is also considering Mohammad Irfan for the one-day series. “He has shown his fitness while playing in the Quaid Trophy and hopefully would be of great help to the team,” said the selector. Besides, Imad Waseem and Shoaib Malik are likely to get a call for the series.

0



0







Selectors in favour of Kamran for one-dayers was posted in Sports of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175214-Selectors-in-favour-of-Kamran-for-one-dayers/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Selectors in favour of Kamran for one-dayers" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175214-Selectors-in-favour-of-Kamran-for-one-dayers.