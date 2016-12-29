MELBOURNE: Pakistan’s Azhar Ali is only the second foreign player to score a double century at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Pakistani opener’s epic knock of 205 not out, which began on Boxing Day and ended after lunch on day three only when his captain Misbah-ul-Haq declared, was the highest score by any Pakistan batsman in Australia.

It was also the second-highest score ever from an international player at the MCG, just behind West Indian superstar Viv Richards’ effort of 208 in 1984.

It continued an enormous year for Azhar, in which he struck an unbeaten 302 against the West Indies in October and more than 1000 Test runs.

He said Wednesday’s achievement was one of the greatest moments of his life. “It was a great moment for me; getting a double hundred at MCG is a big occasion. Getting a double ton here I can remember for a very long time,” he said.

“This is a big, big tour for me and all of us really want to do well here.

“This is always a historic game; the Boxing Day Test ... batsmen really want to perform here,” he said.

His 364-ball innings was a lesson in patience and determination, punctuated by rain breaks and included working against two new balls.

It could not have been in more stark contrast to the blitzkrieg hundred scored by his Aussie counterpart David Warner, who got to his ton off just 113 balls.

Azhar said conditions over the first two days dictated the way he batted, which included leaving as many balls as he hit. “It’s hard sometimes when you get settled you start scoring some runs and suddenly the rain comes,” he said.

“I really concentrated quite hard which balls to play and which areas to score on. Good news was my feet were moving and judging the ball really well so really comfortable on the crease and feeling really confident about my decision making,” the opener said.

Azhar was unaware of the exalted company he was in, and just how close he was to breaking Richards’ record before Misbah declared. “I didn’t know that but Richards is a big name; it would have been a great moment, but still really happy what I’ve achieved today,” he said.

