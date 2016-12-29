PIA edge Police in thriller as Super League begins

KARACHI: PIA edged Police 4-3 in their first match of the Super League of the National Hockey Championships at National Hockey Stadium, Lahore, on Wednesday.

In other matches, WAPDA thrashed SNGPL 5-0 and National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) defeated Railways 2-0.

The defending champions PIA had to dig deep to edge past Police. The cops adopted a good strategy. They defended in numbers and were fast on turnovers, and also employed effective long balls.

Consequently, PIA had a few shots in the open play despite a number of circle penetrations; all their goals came off penalty corners.

Police were unlucky to concede the first goal. In the 12th minute, off PIA’s second PC, Irfan Sr’s weak push went in via the line stopper’s stick.

Police had two excellent chances in the first quarter. Bilal Mahmood misfired each time from the top of the circle, going for high backhanders despite having all the time to try from the open side.

In the 17th minute, Police’s star forward Sharjeel scored the equaliser. He came from nowhere to flick a high ball into the goal.

Within two months, PIA regained ascendancy when burly Kahif Ali’s push off the PC went beneath the custodian’s body. The score was 2-1 at half time.

In the second half, PIA had more of the possession and earned PCs while Police made lightening raids off and on.

Sharjeel again restored the parity, off his team’s second PC. Standing on the right side of the circle’s top, the ball was passed to him and his hit found the far corner of the board.

PIA’s third PC goal came through Ehsanullah, whose deft push deceived the goalkeeper.

Then Irfan had his second, off the next PC, through a variation. Kashif, on the top of the circle, slipped the ball to Irfan standing close to him on the left side who pushed strongly into the roof of the net.

Two goals up with 13 minutes left, PIA continued to press forward. But in the 51st minute, another long ball was well received by the irresistible Sharjeel in the PIA’s circle. He sounded the board with an excellent diagonal shot, completing his third hat-trick of these nationals.

Though the equaliser eluded the policemen, the young team gave a real fright to a team studded with international stars.

WAPDA, fielding three Pakistan captains, apart from a number of internationals, gained a comprehensive victory over SNGPL, who are making their maiden appearance in the nationals.

They made frequent incursions into the opponents area and found the target in all the quarters.

First three goals arrived through penalty corners. SNGPL custodian had anticipated Aleem Bilal’s flick off the first PC with his outstretched arm but the sheer force carried the ball into the net.

In the 28th minute, legendary Sohail Abbas, still sprightly at 40, flicked it left of the goalkeeper off the 4th PC.

Five minutes into the second half, Aleem made it 3-0 with his second goal. This time he beat the goalkeeper with a flat angular push on the 5th PC.

The final quarter saw two field goals. Waseem netted from close range after a good left side move. WAPDA’s last goal was scored by little Asad Shabbir, who availed himself of a rebound.

Though he conceded five goals, the SNGPL net minder Hafiz Ali did make quite a few good saves in the open play.

For WAPDA, Irfan Jr particularly looked dangerous and made several penetrations into the circle and attempts on the goal.

SNGPL hardly tested the rival goalkeeper and had just one PC in 60 minutes.

Railways went down fighting against NBP. NBP’s Bilal Qadir availed himself of a cross from the right side by sounding the board with a superb reverse hit in the 2nd minute.

It seemed that the team with eight members of Pakistan’s under-21 side would run over the very inexperienced Railways. But the railmen came out of the early shock. Having repulsed quite a few NBP raids, they had the first penalty corner of the game in the 15th minute, but the push went out. They soon had another PC; again wasted.

It got a bit tense in the early part of the second half and cards were flashed. NBP’s captain Tauseeq was given marching orders for five minutes.

After wasting their first PC, the bankers doubled the lead in the 41st minute. Atiq Arshad finished a good move with a fine top-of-the-circle reverse grounder.

The final quarter saw an intense battle with pole-to-pole game. In the last minute, Railways’ Ahmad Nadeem, Pakistan’s current under-18 international, in a flash of genius went past three defenders displaying excellent 3 D skills but failed to make a proper attempt on the goal.

Railways put up a gallant fight throughout. Though NBP had the better of the exchanges most of the time, Railways managed to dominate in some patches.

