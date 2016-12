MINGORA: The police recovered a kidnapped man and arrested 50 suspected persons during a search operation in Swat on Wednesday, official sources said.They said that the police launched the search operation against the outlaws and arrested 50 suspects including a proclaimed offender Habibullah. The police recovered a kidnapped person Irfan during the action.

0



0







Kidnapped man recovered, 50 arrested in Swat was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175209-Kidnapped-man-recovered-50-arrested-in-Swat/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Kidnapped man recovered, 50 arrested in Swat" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175209-Kidnapped-man-recovered-50-arrested-in-Swat.