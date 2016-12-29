Print Story
X
-
Bannu Police say militant arrestedDecember 29, 2016Print : Peshawar
BANNU: The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a militant in Bakakhel in Frontier Region Bannu, sources said.The sources said the police raided a house in Sardikhel in Bakakhel after receiving the information about the presence of an alleged militant OmarAyaz. They said the police arrested the militant and took him to an undisclosed location for an. he arrested militant was said to be affiliated with the Maulvi Bahadur Jan faction of the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and wanted by the police in various cases of terrorism, the sources said.