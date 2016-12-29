BANNU: The police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a militant in Bakakhel in Frontier Region Bannu, sources said.The sources said the police raided a house in Sardikhel in Bakakhel after receiving the information about the presence of an alleged militant OmarAyaz. They said the police arrested the militant and took him to an undisclosed location for an. he arrested militant was said to be affiliated with the Maulvi Bahadur Jan faction of the proscribed Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and wanted by the police in various cases of terrorism, the sources said.

0



0







Bannu Police say militant arrested was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175208-Bannu-Police-say-militant-arrested/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Bannu Police say militant arrested" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175208-Bannu-Police-say-militant-arrested.