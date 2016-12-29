LANDIKOTAL: Imported goods worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes when fire erupted at a godown in main Landikotal bazaar, officials said on Wednesday.

Khyber Rifles Commandant Col Umar Farooq and political tehsildar Irshad Ali Mohmand told The News that a godown caught fire at around 10:40pm Tuesday night.

They said that an explosion was heard, followed by huge flames from a godown in Gargra area, where most of the godowns are located in Landikotal tehsil of Khyber Agency. Tehsildar Irshad said that they rushed to the site and rescued several people safe and sound. He said the Khyber Rifles commandant also sent three fire brigades.

He said that at the moment, they were not in a position to ascertain and make public the reason behind the incident. He said they have initiated an inquiry into the incident to submit the findings that caused millions of rupees loss.

The official said that according to initial reports, around 600 auto tyres, hundreds of 40-litre cans of automobile oil, thousands of soft drinks cartons and other imported goods were destroyed.

He said it might have caused more material losses and even cost human lives had they not controlled the fire within one hour.Residents thanked Col Umar Farooq and Assistant Political Agent Rahimullah Mehsud for their timely response that saved lives.

0



0







Goods worth millions of rupees gutted in Landikotal was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175207-Goods-worth-millions-of-rupees-gutted-in-Landikotal/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Goods worth millions of rupees gutted in Landikotal" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175207-Goods-worth-millions-of-rupees-gutted-in-Landikotal.