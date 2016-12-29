LAKKI MARWAT: Eight people, including a woman, were injured in a head-on collision between a passenger bus and a truck on the Indus Highway near Serai Gambila, eyewitnesses said. The bus was going to Peshawar from Karachi and was damaged in the accident. The front portion of the truck was also damaged.

The wounded passengers were identified as Waqas Ahmad from Khyber Agency, Shah Khalid from Takht Bhai, Amjad from Batkhela, Ameerullah from Peshawar, Hameed Khan and Gulshan Khan from Swat, Barkatullah from North Waziristan and Roshan Bibi from Bajaur Agency. The injured were taken to the Rural Health Centre in Serai Gambila and the critical ones were later referred to the District Headquarters Hospital, Tajazai.

0



0







Eight injured in accident was posted in Peshawar of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175206-Eight-injured-in-accident/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "Eight injured in accident" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175206-Eight-injured-in-accident.