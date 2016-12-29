MANSEHRA: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has transferred the second tranche of development funds to 194 village and neighbourhood councils in Mansehra district.

“The government has transferred an amount of Rs156 million to the accounts of village and neighbourhood councils in the district under its developmental head but we are still without the first tranche of non-development funds,” Basharat Ali, nazim of Safada village council told reporters.

The first tranche under the development funds was released in October this year. The government has cut 15 percent development funds that were given to village and neighbourhood council in the last fiscal year.

“The government had sanctioned a total development amount of Rs820 million last year which was squeezed 15 percent this year affecting schemes in all 194 village and neighbourhood councils in the district,” Basharat Ali said.

He said that two more tranches of development funds would be released before the end of ongoing fiscal year in June 2017, but nazims had already submitted their development schemes.

“Though the government has transferred development funds to village and neighborhood councils but we are still deprived of even the first tranche of non-developmental funds which has affected our performance,” he said.

He added that six months had passed since start of ongoing fiscal year but nazims of all 194 villages and neighbourhood councils were going without salaries, rent of offices and stationery.

Basharat Ali said that nazims, naib nazims and representatives of village and neighbourhood councils through a resolution passed at a recent meeting demanded the release of non-development funds.

Also, the Tehsil Municipal Administration in Mansehra launched an anti-encroachment drive. The joint team of police and TMA removed handcarts and other encroachment in front of shops and business centres at Kashmir Road.An official told reporters that the anti-encroachment drive would continue till all roads in city and its suburbs were cleared of encroachments.

