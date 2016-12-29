PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is likely to sign an agreement with the government of China for the much-anticipated fast railway track project, besides an electricity generation, and Gilglit-Chakdara and Dir-Chitral road projects.

Speaking at a press conference here on Wednesday, provincial government’s spokesman Mushtaq Ghani said that Chief Minister Pervez Khattak was on a visit to China for attending a meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee (JCC) of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

He said the government was going to sign an agreement with the government of China for 1200 megawatt hydel power generation, fast railway track between Peshawar, Nowshera, Charsadda, Mardan and Swabi districts and construction of Gilgit-Chakdarra and Dir-Chitral roads.

When asked about another much-anticipated mass transit bus project, he said that initial work on the important project had been initiated, and it would be completed by the end of 2018. However, he added the government had planned to run buses between Hayatabad and Chamkani, besides a separate bus service for women in Peshawar and Abbottabad.

Regarding government’s efforts toward attracting foreign investment in the province, he said that signing of the agreement with government of China would boost foreign investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said the government was providing facilities and incentives to investors under one-window operation.

Commenting on the government’s last six-month performance, Mushtaq Ghani said Rs505 billion had been allocated for financial year 2016-17, out of which Rs276.114 billion had been released.

Mushtaq Ghani said the government had taken initiatives to provide relief to the poor. He said the government made record legislation during the last three and a half years and prominent among those were Conflict of Interest Act, Whistleblower Act and legislation against the interest-based business in the province.

