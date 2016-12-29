LAHORE

DIG Traffic Capt (r) Syed Ahmad Mubeen Wednesday appealed to the parents to discourage their underage children from using cars and bikes to avoid putting life of other citizens at risk.

He said the city traffic police had started traffic education to students in different education institutions for awareness of traffic rules in which senior police officers deliver lectures and distribute pamphlets.

Meanwhile, around 1,750 bikes were serviced free of cost at traffic awareness camp set up in Iqbal Town Division police. Bikes were tuned and their air filters, bulbs and engine oil were changed.

