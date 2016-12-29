LAHORE

Outgoing Chinese Consul General to Lahore Yu Boren called on Punjab Governor Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana for a farewell meeting at the Governor's House, Lahore here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor hailed Pak-China friendship, adding that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a great example of our friendship. He said both countries are bound in an immortal bond of mutual confidence, respect, honour and love.

The Chinese envoy said Pakistanis are peace-loving, adding that Pakistan is like a brother to China and these brotherly relations will last for eternity.

Boren said he could never forget the love and affection during his sojourn as consul general in the historic Lahore. He said he would always cherish the memories in Pakistan.

The outgoing Chinese envoy was accompanied by the Deputy Consul General Wang Daxue and secretary to the Consul General Zhai Yinglin.

