Welcoming the decision of former president Asif Ali Zardari to contest polls, Faisal Mir, senior PPP leader from Lahore has termed it a healthy sign for democracy.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Faisal Mir, also the former secretary information of Lahore said the presence of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in the parliament would not only strengthen democratic culture in country but also fill the vacuum of leadership.

He said the PPP had a history of sacrifices and its workers had always played a remarkable role in the struggle for restoration of democracy.

Faisal Mir said the PML-N government had failed on diplomatic front due to which anti-state activists had once again started lobbying against us.

This is noteworthy that Asif Ali Zardari, the head of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) will contest from Nawabshah, his hometown on the seat which will fall vacant now after the sitting MNA Azra Fazal has submitted her resignation.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will contest from NA-204, the seat pertaining to Larkana city which was won by Ayaz Soomro of PPP in last general elections.

