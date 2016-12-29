‘World standard signage to be installed at all metro stations’

LAHORE

International standard signage may be designed and installed at all metro stations for information and guidance of commuters who will travel through Lahore Orange Line Metro Train (LOMT).

This was decided in the weekly review meeting of Orange Train project headed by Kh Ahmad Hassaan, chairman of the steering committee for the project here Wednesday. “More police wardens may be deputed near all the 11 under-construction elevated metro stations along package-I, where construction activity was in full swing these days, for facilitating smooth flow of traffic in these areas”, he added.

The meeting was informed that four traffic wardens, who were performing their duties in two shifts, had been deputed for escorting the precast structures from casting yard to the site of installation to avoid any untoward incident during the lifting.

The meeting was told that reconstruction of roads from Lakshmi Chowk to The Mall as well as around the underground Anarkali metro station being built at Jain Mander area, has been commenced while asphalt work on GT Roads from Dera Gujjran to Coop Store and Nicholson Road from Bohar Wala Chowk to Lakshmi Chowk had already been completed.

A total of 670 precast U-tub girders will be used for construction of elevated track along package-I, out of which 220 have so far been launched. Similarly a total of 341 Transoms will be used along this route out of which 258 have so far been placed.

Work on package-II has also been resumed and construction of roads from Tokhar Niaz Baig to Ali Town has also started. Eight out of the 23 buildings of Depot, package-III, have so far been constructed and work for acquisition of remaining land required for stabling yard, package-IV, has also been started.

Member Provincial Assembly, Chaudhry Shahbaz Ahmad, Mayor Lahore Col (R) Mubashir Javed, Chief Engineer LDA, Asrar Saeed, Chief Engineer TEPA, Saif-ur-Rehman and senior officials attended the meeting.

Recruitment: As directed by the Punjab chief minister, Motorbike Ambulance Service is being established in nine divisional headquarters of the province to ensure prompt response to emergencies even during rush hours and in congested areas.

Accordingly the Punjab Emergency Service, Recue 1122, has started the recruitment for 800 paramedical staff who would trained as emergency medical technicians for managing the Motorbike Ambulance Service in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, DG Khan, Sargodha and Sahiwal.

Punjab Emergency Services Director General Dr Rizwan Naseer said that this was a good job opportunity for the physically-fit paramedical diploma holders who know how to drive a motorbike. This motorbike service would enhance the operational capacity of the emergency services in Punjab and provide swift respond to any emergency.

The induction process for 800 emergency medical technicians; 300 posts for Lahore, 100 Rawalpindi, 100 Multan, 50 Gujranwala, 50 Faisalabad, 50 Bahawalpur, 50 DG Khan, 50 Sargodha and 50 Sahiwal; have been started by publishing advertisement in leading national newspapers.

The interested candidates can submit completely filled online applications through official website of Rescue 1122 and National Testing Service (NTS) till January 8, 2017. Dr Rizwan Naseer said that main reason for the success of the Service had been the recruitment of right staff and professional training.

Nominated: Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab has nominated former parliamentarian Haji Muhammad Nawaz as coordinator/mediator OPC, on honourary basis.

Vice-Chairperson OPC Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti presented documents of nomination to Haji Muhammad Nawaz.

He will also participate in the meetings of District Overseas Pakistanis Committees Lahore and Sheikhupura. Notification has been issued in this regard.

promoted: The Departmental Promotion Committee of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) has promoted 11 officials, including six private secretaries and five staff officers, to the post of Assistant Director (General Cadre/ BS-17).

The promotions were made in a meeting held here Wednesday with Additional Director General Samia Saleem in the chair. Officials said six private secretaries were Malik Mahboob Rabbani, Muhammad Khalid, Muhammad Babar Ikram, Zahid Aziz, Tahir Mahmood and Anwar-ul-Haq while five staff officers were Aqeel Akram, Muhammad Arshad, Javaid Sabir, Muhammad Faisal and Muhammad Rauf Wain.

Meanwhile, two employees of Lahore Development Authority have been dismissed after they had been proceeded against under PEEDA Act 2006. Arslan Sabir (Naib Qasid) and Gulzar Ahmed (Naib Qasid) had been dismissed from service for remaining absent from duty without any intimation or prior permission from the competent authority.

