The newly appointed Member Administration of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Yasir Pirzada has directed to expedite the process of disposal of over 100 departmental inquiries, which have been pending for the last many years.

During a brief interaction with journalists at committee room of CDA Headquarters, Yasir Pirzada, who took over as Member Administration only five days back, said that he had noticed that 119 inquiries against various officials have been pending with different inquiry officers.

“The inquiries will be disposed off in a way that no injustice is done with any official who is facing any inquiry,” Member Administration said adding that in future a few officers would not be overloaded with lot of inquiry work.

Yasir Pirzda assumed charge of Member Administration at a time when majority of his functions like Directorate of Municipal Administration, Enforcement etc and Culture and Sports have been devolved to the Municipal Corporation of Islamabad (MCI) while some directorates like Administration and Human Resource Development would report to both Member and Chief Metropolitan Officer.

Member Administration said he could not give his futuristic plans immediately but would utilise his time at CDA for providing maximum facilities to residents of Islamabad and improving working of the organisation within its domain of work.

The senior official, however, said he would give recommendations to the concerned wings of CDA and MCI concerning directorates which did not come under his domain.

He said that he planned to provide certain facilities at tourist places on Margalla Hills and other places while cultural activities would also be arranged in the federal capital on regular basis. To a question, he was of the view that there was also need to work on revenue generation resources for the organisation.

