The 1008th Urs of Hazrat Syed Meeran Hussain Zanjani will be held from December 30, 2016 to January 1, 2017 at Chah Meeran, north Lahore.

Gusal ceremony will be performed by Sajada Nasheen Syed Muhammad Idrees Shah Zanjani today (Thursday).

