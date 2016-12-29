LAHORE

On the directions of Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif, Medicines Supply Chain Management is being set up in the province, for which, a high-level meeting between Punjab Minister for Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Kh Salman Rafique and a delegation of Turkish Ministry of Health held at Civil Secretariat on Wednesday.

Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Shamail Ahmed Khawaja, Turkish delegates Dr Hasan Cagil, Dr Taha Yayce and Dr Fatih Karademir, Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah, Primary and Secondary Health Secretary Ali Jan Khan, King Edward Medical University Vice-Chancellor Prof Faisal Masood, Consultant Dr Naeem ud Din Mian, procurement specialist Tayyib Farid, Drug Control Additional Secretary Dr Muhammad Sohail and Health Deputy Secretary Dr Yadullah attended the meeting.

According to a handout issued here, the delegation was briefed on the present system of medicines procurement, storage and supply to the hospitals, system for transportation of medicines and maintenance of quality of the medicines.

It was decided in the meeting that the Turkish experts would visit different institutions of health, warehouses and cold storages and would present their report along with recommendations which would be presented to the chief minister on the coming Sunday for setting up a latest medicine supply chain management system.

Kh Salman Rafique said that a robust and modern medicines supply chain management system was being established in Punjab to maintain quality of medicines. He said information technology would also be used for preparing software for the purpose. He said that modern warehouses were also be set up to stock the medicines at the recommended temperature and its transportation to the hospitals. The minister said that Turkey had a developed system of supply chain management right from the manufacturing units to the hospitals and Punjab would benefit from the experience of the Turkish experts and the model of Turkish system would be replicated in Punjab according to local needs.

