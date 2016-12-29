Print Story
Office-bearers electedDecember 29, 2016Print : Lahore
The office-bearers of Pakistan Medical Association (PMA), Lahore, for the session 2017-2018 have been elected unopposed.
According to a notification issued by the election commissioner, Dr Azim-ud-Din Zahid here on Wednesday, Prof Dr Ajmal Hasan Naqvi has been elected as president, Dr Muhammad Sadiq vice-president, Dr Asma Yasin lady vice-president, Dr Wajid Ali general secretary, Dr Ahmad Naveed joint secretary, Dr Iram Shahzadi lady joint secretary and Dr Riaz Zulqernain finance secretary, for the session 2017-2018.
Besides, a total of 95 members of executive council, 65 central counsellors and 65 provincial counsellors have also been elected and a notification has been issued accordingly.