LAHORE

Partly cloudy weather was observed in the provincial capital here Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning hours.

The Met officials said no rainfall was recorded anywhere in the country. They said Wednesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Skardu where mercury dropped down to -10°C while in Lahore maximum temperature was 22°C and humidity was 43 percent.

