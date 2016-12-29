Print Story
Youth found shot dead December 29, 2016 Lahore
LAHORE
A 22-year-old youth was shot dead in Badamibagh area on Wednesday.
Some passersby spotted the youth lying near Bund Road and informed the police. The victim was shot in the head by some unidentified people, the police said. The body was shifted to morgue for autopsy.
Body found: A 50-year-old man was found dead in the limits of Lorri Adda police station on Wednesday.
Police claimed the man yet to be identified was an addict and might have died of excessive use of drugs. Meanwhile, a bike rider was killed by a speeding trailer in Sundar area. The victim identified as Javed hailed from Shahdara and worked in a pipe factory in Sundar area.