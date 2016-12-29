Quality health facilities govt’s priority: CM

LAHORE: Health State Minister Saira Afzal Tarar met Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said provision of quality public health facilities is the priority of the government and reforms of revolutionary nature are being introduced for the uplift of health sector. He said the Punjab government has evolved a comprehensive programme of provision of quality medicines to the patients and crackdown is continuing on the elements involved in production and sale of spurious and substandard drugs.

The CM said heinous business of substandard and spurious drugs will be rooted out. He said Punjab government has decided to enhance punishment and fine for manufacture and sale of spurious and substandard medicines and amendments are being made in the Drug Act for this purpose.

According to a handout, Shahbaz Sharif said the elements engaged in this heinous business deserve no leniency and they will be made an example. He said zero tolerance policy will be adopted against production and sale of bogus and substandard medicines and this heinous trade will be eliminated from the province. He said effective measures are being taken for improvement of medical facilities. Saira Afzal Tarar said the Punjab government worked very hard in health sector and took unprecedented measures for the provision of quality health facilities to the masses.

