Addresses, invites Chinese investors to invest; assures facilities

LAHORE

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif addressed the heads of Chinese companies in textile sector and a delegation from Punjab through video conference in Beijing from Lahore on Wednesday.

It was decided in the meeting to speedily implement the Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park project. The chief minister said that Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park project was of vital importance for the development of textile and garments sector and it would have to be completed with speed, standard and transparency.

He asked the Chinese investors to come forward for investment in the Apparel Park project and assured that Punjab government would provide them with all necessary facilities. He said that completion of the Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park would promote textile and garments industry. He said that the project would be completed in a professional manner.

Provincial Minister for Industries, Secretary Industries, PIEDMC and authorities concerned will be responsible for completion of the project within stipulated period. The officials of Chinese companies assured investment in Quaid-e-Azam Apparel Park and described it as a splendid project.

China Commercial Circulation Association of Textile & Apparel Vice-President Yin Qiang, senior officials of other Chinese investment companies, Punjab Minister for Industries Sheikh Alauddin, planning and development chairman, industries secretary,PIEDMC chairman, Pakistan Embassy in Beijing Commercial Consular Dr Arfa Iqbal besides other officials participated in the meeting in Beijing.

