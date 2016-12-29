Shahbaz, Rajwana discuss law, order

LAHORE

Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana held a meeting on Wednesday and discussed the law and order and the ongoing public welfare projects in the province.

The chief minister said that the government led by Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif was implementing a big programme for progress and prosperity of the masses. He said that a splendid example had been set by saving resources of billions of rupees in development projects. He said that transparency and standard in the implementation of development projects was the hallmark of the government and this fact had also being appreciated at the international level.

He said that even the opponents of the government could not point the finger in the regard. He said that national resources were looted mercilessly in the name of development projects during dictatorial era and the rulers misappropriated huge sums through bogus projects.

He said that the biggest budget of history of the province had been given for the development of south Punjab and prosperity of the people of this region. He said that the quota of south Punjab in development and other programmes had been increased.

The chief minister said that there was no room for extremism, terrorism and sectarianism in Pakistan. He said the Punjab government had taken effective measures for the protection of life and property of citizens.

Punjab Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana lauded the chief minister and said he and his entire team were serving the people with dedication.

Sit-in: Shahbaz Sharif has said that Pakistan Muslim League-N is committed to servicing the people and raising the living standard of the common man.

He said sincere efforts were being made for the purpose under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said that much improvement had be made in several sectors during the last three and a half years. He said the economy of the country had strengthened and a favourable atmosphere had been created for investment. He said that due to economic policies of PML-N government, the process of progress had accelerated in the country.

According to a handout, Shahbaz Sharif, talking to PML-N leader and former MNA Mian Hanif Abbasi, said that the sit-in group tried to create hurdles in the process of national development but the people foiled its designs and it faced failure at every front. He said that those involved in politics of anarchy had become isolated. He said that lakhs of people were benefitting from Lahore and Pakistan Metro Bus Service. He said metro bus service would soon start in Multan for the benefit of the people of south Punjab.

Shahbaz Sharif said that Pakistan was making speedy progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the journey of national development and prosperity would be completed successfully.

