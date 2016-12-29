LAHORE

Renowned economist and educationist Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar has taken charge as Punjab University Vice-Chancellor here on Wednesday. In this regard, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasar visited Vice-Chancellor’s office and submitted his joining report. The newly-appointed PU VC did his PhD from Kansas State University in the subject of Economics.

He has over 33 years experience in research, education, teaching and education management. He has the honour of working as visiting scholar at International Monetary Fund, has also served as Director Policies at Ministry of Labour in Pakistan and has been the chief of Pakistan Institute of Development Economics.

Recently, Dr Zafar was working as Dean of College of Business Administration at American University, United Arab Emirates.

LCWU: Director, Institute of Applied Psychology and Centre for Clinical Psychology, University of the Punjab, Prof Dr Rukhsana Kausar has provisionally taken the charge of Vice-Chancellor of Lahore College for Women University (LCWU), here on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued here, she was warmly welcomed by administrative and academic staff. Dr Rukhsana Kausar has 31 years experience of teaching in higher education. She did her post-doctorate in Clinical Neuro Rehabilitation from School of Human Sciences, University of Surrey and the Wolfson Neuro-rehabilitation Centre, Atkinson Morley Hospital, Wimbledon, St. George’s NHS Trust London, UK.

She is a reviewer of books and has published various articles in reputed journals. She has taught in various national universities.

She expressed her determination to promote higher education in the light of vision of the Punjab government. “I would strive to provide quality education and equip graduates of LCWU with specialised skills in different areas of specialisation and research expertise.

My aim is to provide students a high-level of discipline specific training as well as an orientation towards applying their skills to serve the community. This prestigious varsity is equipped with excellent resources: human; technical; laboratories and library to create a supportive and stimulating environment for teaching and learning,” she added.

