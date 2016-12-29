Animal fighting for fun illegal

LHC seeks replies from federal and Punjab governments

The Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Wednesday admitted for regular hearing a petition challenging conducting of animals fight just for fun.

Chief Justice sought replies from the federal and Punjab governments.

Faryal Ali Gohar and Shaheen Atiq-ur-Rehman moved the petition. Petitioner counsel Waqqas Mir submitted that since colonial times different regions of Pakistan have seen a rather disturbing tradition of animal baiting and fighting for which chiefly dogs, bears, monkeys were used.

He said that animal fighting, baiting or inciting animals to fight was illegal, the loophole in the law created a situation that was a direct insult to the dignity of the idea of life as well as dignity of animals. He said this had an effect on thousands of animals as well as the constitutional ideals of dignity of all life.

He said colonial era law called `The Act of 1890’ was misused to use animals baiting and fighting. He asserted that the animal fighting and baiting did not serve any purpose other than cruelty towards animals, facilitating gambling and offending responsibilities that flow from human dignity.

He said The Act of 1890, which allows animal fighting, was premised on a worldview that had no place in the Constitutional order and the impugned legal provision is 'void for vagueness' and should be struck down.

He said the state religion Islam forbids cruelty to animals with practices such as animal fighting. No human welfare results from it, this was not being done to meet consumption needs or perform any religious obligation.

He requested to strike down this law and declare it repugnant to the Constitution. He also requested that the government should be directed to ensure that no animal fighting of any kind is allowed in the territorial jurisdiction of this court.

He requested that until the final decision on the petition issue appropriate interim injunctive orders to restrain the both governments from allowing animal fighting of any kind.

DG appointment: The Lahore High Court Chief Justice on Wednesday issued notice to Punjab government on a petition challenging appointment of Child Protection and Welfare Bureau’s director general.

The petitioner’s counsel Advocate Sheraz Zaka contended that under the service rules, director general of the CPWB should be of grade-19 officer and belong to either PMS (Punjab Management Services) or DMG (District Management Group).

He pointed out that the incumbent director general, Fatima Sheikh, was a grade-18 officer and from information group. The lawyer argued that the respondent had been appointed on acting charge basis for the past two years whereas such appointment could not be made for more than six months.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah directed an additional advocate general to submit a reply on behalf of the government to the questions raised in the petition. The court will resume hearing by January 11.

