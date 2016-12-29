In a horrific incident, a woman and her daughter were murdered in their residence in Surjani Town on Wednesday.

Fifty-year old Kishwar Bibi, a widow, and her 23-year-old daughter, Asima alias Rano, were found slaughtered at their residence in Sector B/35 in Taeser Town, police said.

Surjani Town SHO Mulazim Hussain said Kishwar Bibi and her daughter were at home when unidentified assailants barged into their residence and used a kitchen knife and a pair of scissors to slaughter them before fleeing.

He claimed that neighbours did not hear any shrieks or sound of struggle from the house, and that showed that either a large group of people attacked the women and overpowered them or the two were drugged before being killed.

According to police, a son of Kishwar Bibi, Rashid, was at work when the double murder happened. Another son of the slain widow lives with his wife and children at a separate residence.

The bodies of the victims were carried to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for autopsies and chemical and other tests were being performed to ascertain if the victims had been subjected to sexual attacks before being murdered.

