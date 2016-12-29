Karachi deputy mayor says mutual coordination also promotes social values

Solving personal differences through negotiations end conflicts and further strengthen the social fabric, Karachi Deputy Mayor Dr Arshad Vohra said on Wednesday.

He was addressing the first session of a two-day seminar on conflict management, which was organised by the City Institute of Image Management (CIIM) in coordination with the Freedom Gate Pakistan (FGP) and the Friedrich Naumann Foundation (FNF).

FNF President Muhammad Anwer, Prof Dr Huma Baqai, CIIM Director Muhammad Shahid, councillors belonging to political parties, members of the civil society, and students of colleges and universities were also present at the event.

Dr Vohra told the participants of the moot that mutual coordination also promotes social values, adding that it was an important need of society to discuss the subject of conflict management and take measures for resolving them.

The deputy mayor hoped that efforts being made for creating awareness through the workshop, which was attended by elected representatives and the civil society, would help bring improvements in society, and the participants, besides benefiting from the event, would advance the process.

Earlier, the FNF president expressed gratitude for the cooperation of the CIIM and the FGP. Moreover, in her detailed lecture, Dr Huma, an assistant professor at the Institute of Business Administration, stressed the need to end conflicts through modern means, which she said would help form an ideal society.

