KU students secure third positionDecember 29, 2016Print : Karachi
The KU spokesperson said the varsity’s students won the third position in the category of Physical Sciences and Agricultural Sciences at the All Pakistan DICE-NUST, 2016 held at the National University of Sciences and Technology, Islamabad.
The team comprised students of the departments of chemistry and applied physics, namely Umair Ahmed Khan, Amjad Ilyas, Shoaib and Kashif Riaz. More than 60 universities of the country and 300 projects were put up in four different categories.
KU Students Advisor Dr Ghazal Khawaja Humayun while congratulating the students for winning the award expressed that the varsity had a history of preparing its students for professional challenges.