The KU spokesperson said the varsity’s students won the third position in the category of Physical Sciences and Agricultural Sciences at the All Pakistan DICE-NUST, 2016 held at the National University of Sciences and Technology, Islamabad.

The team comprised students of the departments of chemistry and applied physics, namely Umair Ahmed Khan, Amjad Ilyas, Shoaib and Kashif Riaz. More than 60 universities of the country and 300 projects were put up in four different categories.

KU Students Advisor Dr Ghazal Khawaja Humayun while congratulating the students for winning the award expressed that the varsity had a history of preparing its students for professional challenges.

0



0







KU students secure third position was posted in Karachi of TheNews International - https://www.thenews.com.pk on December 29, 2016 and was last updated on December 29, 2016. This news story is related to Print/175170-KU-students-secure-third-position/ - breaking news, latest news, pakistan ne. Permanent link to the news story "KU students secure third position" is https://www.thenews.com.pk/print/175170-KU-students-secure-third-position.